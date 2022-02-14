Hospital official 'cautiously optimistic' ahead of provincial reopening

The COVID-19 lead for Waterloo-Wellington hospitals says she's "cautiously optimistic" things are improving, as the province announced the COVID-19 vaccination certificate program will end on March 1.

"We can anticipate that there might be some increase in cases in our community," Lee Fairclough told CTV Kitchener Monday afternoon.

"I do think that the vaccine rates being where they are [is] going to help us quite a lot. But again, I think that we've seen this time and time again through different waves, that sometimes we may see an increase in COVID and the need for hospitalization."

Fairclough, who is also the president of St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, says the situation in hospitals across Waterloo Region and Wellington County remains the same as it did on Friday.

Friday's update listed 82 patients with COVID-19. At that time, Fairclough noted about double or triple that number were still in hospital for COVID-related treatment, although they are considered no longer infectious.

On Monday, she said they have the same number of COVID-19 patients, but that overall the trends showing a reduced number of hospitalizations are the same in the region as they are provincially.

"I think that what we've been hearing is that while they're in the right direction, it's going to take some time to gradually ramp up," Fairclough said. "We're going to have to see that trend continue to be able to reopen."

Fairclough stresses the community needs to be mindful in order to stay on this trajectory and, to do that, continue to reduce the spread of the virus so hospitals can get back to providing non-COVID-related care.

"For us to get back up to providing the level of surgery that we typically would, it's going to take us a month or two at least. I think to address the backlog is going to take us months to years, and so we're going to have to have a very concerted effort to do that."

Fairclough says the way to help the hospitals get there faster is to further contain the spread.

"Probably more importantly is for those who aren't vaccinated to consider getting vaccinated because that will lessen the likelihood of needing hospitalization."

Fairclough says as of Monday, some outpatient procedures resumed at Waterloo-Wellington hospitals, and they've also increased access to imaging appointments.