Hospital partnership heats up as health care costs rise

The South Huron Hospital in Exeter and the Alexandra Marine and General Hospital in Goderich will soon be sharing the same leader.

“Our two organizations have been in discussion for the past several years to work on a partnership and collaboration. This just happened to be the year that we got that done,” says Jimmy Trieu.

Trieu is the new president and CEO for both the South Huron Hospital in Exeter and the Alexandra Marine and General Hospital in Goderich. The new job takes effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

“Through the joint administration of Jimmy Trieu, there will be efficiencies of scale that can be achieved that will provide us the opportunity to divert more resources to patient care, and that’s why we exist, in both communities,” says Glen McNeil, chair of the Alexandra Marine and General Hospital Board in Goderich.

Goderich and Exeter were among the last two hospitals in the region not to be part of some sort of hospital partnership.

Both hospital boards say sharing a CEO is the first step in a larger, more formal partnership yet to come.

“It is the beginning of a formal collaboration and partnership. It’s about making sure we have the right resources in place for the communities that we serve and this a step in that direction,” says Trieu.

“Something that’s long term and formal, makes sense. Especially with Ontario Health Teams trying to reduce the number of agencies that provide health care, this is a good start,” says Bruce Shaw, chair of the South Huron Hospital Board.

Shaw says a collaboration simply makes sense at this time, as health care costs continue to rise.

“There will be some negative reaction, I’m sure. We’re prepared for that. It’s the fear people have of the unknown,” he says.

McNeil says the hospital foundations in both Goderich and Exeter will stay separate, and continue to raise money for each hospital individually.