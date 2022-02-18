Hospital visiting restrictions ease at some regional facilities

In alignment with the next phase of the province's reopening plan, some regional hospitals are easing up visitor restrictions.

Starting Monday, the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) will allow one visitor per patient, four times a week for an hour at a time. Patients are allowed to designate up to two visitors.

"We understand the importance that visitors play in a patient's recovery and with their well-being. And we know that families and friends of our patients want to get back to visiting as quickly as possible," said Rachel Kean, RVH chief quality and privacy officer.

But there are some exemptions.

Visitors are still not allowed for those having procedures in the operating room, endoscopy suites, interventional radiology or in the cardiac intervention unit unless support is required.

Patients will be allowed one visitor in the emergency department if approved by the care team.

"We still require all visitors to show proof of double vaccination or a valid exemption. Even though provincial criteria may have changed, it's our duty to ensure patients and our team members are kept safe," Kean says.

Exceptions to the policy include end of life, childbirth, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care unit and some vulnerable patients.

All visits must be booked by contacting the patient care unit directly. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.to 8 p.m. daily. The mental health unit will be open to visitors from 4 p.m.to 8 p.m. daily.

OTHER REGIONAL HOSPITALS

Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston will follow suit starting Tuesday. Patients will be allowed one designated visitor per day for one hour between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Manager of hospital quality and patient experience Jodi Walker said they too remain cautious.

"We do anticipate numbers will go up as we open up. So we want to make sure we see that trending and know what's happening in our community before we open further."

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial, Collingwood General and Marine and Georgian Bay General all said they are looking into the possibility of easing visitor restrictions and may have more information next week.

Muskoka Algonquin noted its current restrictions still stand, and no timeline has been set for any changes.