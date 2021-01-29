A staff member at Health Sciences North has tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital said in a statement Friday.

"HSN’s Occupational Health and Safety team and Infection Prevention and Control Team worked closely with Public Health Sudbury & Districts on follow up contact tracing, which has now been completed for healthcare workers and patients," the statement said.

"While it was confirmed there were no patient exposures, several other healthcare workers were identified as being at risk of exposure and are now self-isolating, monitoring for symptoms and will be tested if appropriate."

The hospital is investigating the source of the infection. For privacy reasons, HSN is not publicly identifying the department where the infection occurred.

"HSN continues to implement stringent safety practices and guidelines around masking, social distancing and handwashing," the statement said.

"HSN continues to be a safe place to work, learn, and receive care."