Hospitality group launches online petition to calling for an end to restaurant curfews

A local hospitality group has launched an online petition which has garnered more than 1,100 signatures calling on the health unit to “cancel the curfew.”

Now that a vaccine certification program is in place and only fully vaccinated patrons are allowed inside, a local business owner are asking why the additional restrictions placed on bars and restaurants cannot be lifted.

“All of our customers indoors are now double vaccinated, why is there still this curfew and no-dancing rule being held above our heads? We are the only region in Ontario with these added restrictions,” Matt Komsa from WKND Hospitality Group said in a news release.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit issued a Letter of Instruction dated Sept.7 implemented additional rules for bars, restaurants and nightclubs including limiting hours of operation to 12 a.m. and prohibit dancing.

“I am receiving calls daily from other restaurant owners about how this curfew has put them on their last legs financially. Some of these businesses are about to start closing, employees are going to be out of work if this keeps up much longer,” said Komsa.

The petition calls for Windsor-Essex restaurants to be able to return to Stage 3 Ontario Restrictions, without the additional measures.