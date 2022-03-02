Hospitality industry celebrates eased COVID-19 restrictions

It’s been a long two years for the hospitality industry, but the easing of COVID-19 restrictions this week was like the light at the end of a tunnel.

"Restaurants and meetings cannot dollars go to the bottom line when we’re at 50 per cent or with all those restrictions. It’s exciting to actually hear that more of these restrictions will go away," said Tony Elenis, the president and CEO for the Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association.

"We are thrilled to start seeing an exit out of the pandemic. Omicron has been very tough for business in the hospitality sectors, but it has been a game-changer and now we see growth ahead, but we aren’t out of the woods yet."

New this week, restaurants are now able to fully reopen, vaccine passports are no longer required and capacity limits are lifted in spaces like boardrooms within hotels.

"Our sales team… their phones are ringing off the hook," said Lisa Jones, the general manager for the Hilton Garden Inn in Sudbury. "We have three beautiful meeting spaces here that our corporate clients use for training and get-togethers and meetings, and they are booked solid."

Although celebrating eased restrictions this week, last week, the Hilton Garden Inn also celebrated one year in business. Staff said it was a successful first year, but it did come with challenges.

"Out of my last 40 years, the last two years have been the toughest in the industry," said executive chef Alfred Estephan. "Just facing numerous challenges from pursuing products to the cost of food, as we all see prices have gone up dramatically in the stores. The industry has been hit quite a bit."

However, the team at the Hilton managed to get creative since opening on Feb. 23, 2021.

"What we had here was good because we were able to offer room service inside the hotel, so we had that little segment that we could draw off of. So it kept a few of our staff, that we had still in positions, working at the hotel here," said Estephan.

Meanwhile, Murray Bowers, the hotel's director of sales, got creative when it came to booking rooms.

"We knew from the get-go that mining was continuing, was very strong. Obviously, the health care, with all its challenges, was very busy. So for us, it was focusing on segments of the business community that were still thriving," Bowers said.

They also faced staffing challenges with the lockdown and CERB payments, he said, it was hard to find people who wanted to work.

"Aside from small things like a pandemic, it’s been a great challenge. We have a wonderful team at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sudbury, so it was just a matter of building up our clientele, getting the word out that we were open," Bowers said.

However, this week, it wasn’t just staff celebrating eased restrictions and the renewed sense of normalcy.

"It was quite interesting just watching our clients and our guests walking in, hooting and cheering that they don’t have to go through showing their passports. We don’t have to take their information and it was, although we’re back to normal, like a new life started," said Estephan.

Right now, officials are hopeful the industry is moving forward and a step back into restrictions won’t need to happen again.

"I think adaptability is the name of the game," said Jones. "I literally enrolled myself in every online course I could find during the pandemic."

Adding, "I knew if I wasn’t going to be adaptable and flexible that was going to affect the team and I couldn’t have that. So we got through it and it’s funny how people just rolled with the punches, if you will. It was really something to be part of."

Now, as the Hilton Garden Inn gets ready to welcome back everyone and take on another year in the city, it has the stamp of approval from one of its youngest supporters.

"It has really good food and a pool," said 8-year-old Scarlett Proulx, which is all she said is required to encourage anyone to book a room.