Hospitalization linked to Omicron variant reported in Kingston, Ont.

Hospital officials in Kingston, Ont. are confirming that at least one patient with the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been hospitalized, with a second suspected case in the intensive care unit.

"Older people with other medical co-morbidities," said Dr. David Pichora of the patients in hospital.

"We have one suspected case in the ICU that's previously vaccinated but medically complex."

During an interview with CTV News Ottawa on Friday, Pichora said Kingston’s earlier high hospitalization rates have also eased.

Previous cases in ICU have so far been driving by the Delta variant. Now, as the region's COVID-19 transmission is driven by the Omicron variant, ICU pressures have eased.

However, Pichora stressed that they are continuing to prepare as more becomes known about the new variant and with holiday gatherings fast approaching that could increase transmission.

"It appears internationally you’re protected by being vaccinated and/or having been previously infected with an earlier variant," he explains. "So we're waiting to see what happens as it gets into the older people, and we’re really worried about what will happen in the unvaccinated."

On Friday, the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit announced there were 1,650 active cases in the region, with significant community spread. There were 189 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

In a call with reporters earlier in the week, medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza warned that cases could rise following holiday gatherings.

"A significant concern, as we know that this virus spreads very rapidly in various settings, but indoor gatherings are typically the highest risk setting for spread."

The numbers are not far from many holiday shoppers' minds.

Those like the Scrimshaw’s. Mom Aimee Scrimshaw says gathering limits and COVID numbers have meant the family is scaling things back.

"We’re being very cautious," she tells CTV Ottawa. "We’re doing Christmas just with our immediate family.”

"It’s nothing compared to when we get together as a large family,” says Scrimshaw.

Her daughter agrees.

"No, we normally get the whole family, a 50-plus family, all get together in one house and everyone just chills around all night."

Instead, Scrimshaw says they’ll spend it with immediate family over two days.

"We’ll keep up with traditions, just on a smaller scale."