Hospitalizations and ICU admissions increase in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 414 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,434 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,586 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

8 cases are community acquired

21 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

16 cases are outbreak related

20 cases are still under investigation.

There are 17 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and three people are in the ICU.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

12 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

2 community outbreak

1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak

1 school is in outbreak.

The health unit is planning two pop-up clinics for residents age 18 and older in the N9A and N9C postal code areas on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be walk-up only. WECHU expects to have about 1,000 doses at both sites.

