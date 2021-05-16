Hospitalizations decline for fourth day as Alberta reports 1,140 new cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported another 1,140 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday as hospitalizations decline for the fourth day in a row.

The numbers were reported in a limited update on the province’s COVID-19 information website that was delayed by an hour Sunday.

On Sunday, 647 people were in hospital – a decrease of 39 patients.

Hospitalizations spiked Wednesday to 741 and have declined since.

ICU admissions set a new pandemic record for the province Sunday. Hinshaw said 186 people were in ICU.

At the peak of the second wave admissions to intensive care never reached higher than 151 people.

The previous record for ICU admissions was 178 which was set on Friday.

Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Sunday bringing the total number to 2,143.

Approximately 11,858 tests for COVID-19 were completed bringing the positivity rate for the province to 9.6 per cent.

Almost 42 per cent of Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine while 7.3 per cent of the population is fully immunized. Over 2.18 million total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

The province still has 22,280 active cases of COVID-19 but has not reported more than 2,000 cases in one day for eight days straight.

The Calgary zone has almost half of all active cases in the province with 10,515. The Edmonton zone has 5,035 while the North zone has 3,309. The Central and South zones have 2,291 and 1,101, respectively. Twenty-nine cases have an unknown zone of origin.

More than 194,500 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.