Three Albertans under the age of 50 are among the eight deaths the province is reporting on Thursday along with 399 new cases.

The deaths bring the province's total to 1,874 and include an Edmonton zone woman in her 30s, the second fatality of an Edmonton-area woman that age range reported in the past five days.

Also among the dead is a woman in her 40s from the south health zone and a man in his 40s whose locations details are still being confirmed.

There are now 4,484 active cases, with 280 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, including the 56 patients in ICU.

Alberta also recorded 32 new variant COVID-19 cases, all of them the B.1.1.7 U.K. variant, increasing the total of variant infections to 355.

Vaccination rates continue to increase with more than 195,000 doses administered by the end of Wednesday.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is scheduled to return for an in-person update on Monday.