Hospitalizations increasing, 5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Thursday
New data shows severe outcomes due to COVID-19 are increasing in Manitoba, with hospitalizations up and more deaths reported.
According to the provincial COVID-19 surveillance report released Thursday, during the week of April 3 - 9, there were 177 hospital admissions – up from the 141 admissions the week prior. Included in this were 19 admissions to ICU, an increase from the 11 people admitted the week prior.
The provincial data also shows five more deaths were reported during the week, bringing the total to 1,759. No details regarding these deaths were released in the surveillance report.
The report also shows 1,694 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases – an increase from the 1,359 cases reported in the previous week. Public health has previously said the number of reported cases is an undercount as it does not include the results of rapid tests taken at home.
The province also reported one more outbreak in a long-term care facility.
