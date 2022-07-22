Hospitals dealing with shortage of epidural supplies

Hospitals in Kitchener, Cambridge and Guelph are urging expectant mothers to contact their health care team if they have any concerns about the worldwide shortage of epidural supplies.

The items, including catheters, are used during childbirth.

Cambridge Memorial Hospital said in a media release Friday they are working with Grand River Hospital, Guelph General Hospital and other provincial partners to "equitably conserve and share resources, and to develop a plan to manage next steps."

They are also investigating the procurement of substitute options if needed.

Hospitals in other provinces are also looking at alternatives if the shortage of epidural supplies continues.

"We prefer to be able to give women epidurals when they need and want one," Dr. Joanne Sivertson, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Saskatchewan, told CTV News Saskatoon.

She added that about 90 per cent of women opt for an epidural during labour.

Dr. Mateen Raazi, an associate professor and department head of anesthesiology at the University of Saskatchewan, said there are other pain relief options for pregnant women.

"What we can do is offer pain relief through multiple intervention mechanisms," he said. "Such as giving medicine through intravenous, the intramuscular route and that is a tried and tested approach. It is often quite effective."

Dr. Raazi also said they can insert medicine into the spinal space, however it would a "one-shot" approach that would have a time limit on effectiveness.

-- With files from CTV News Saskatchewan