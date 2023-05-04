Hospitals in Almonte, Carleton Place ease masking requirements

Masking requirements are being eased at the hospitals in Carleton Place and Almonte, with masks no longer mandatory in non-patient areas.

The Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital announced the new masking policy on Thursday, as several hospitals across the province ease mandatory making rules.

Masking will now be optional in non-patient areas, including public hallways, offices, and meeting rooms.

All patients, staff and visitors will still be required to wear a mask when entering any patient care areas, including hallways and waiting rooms.

"Our first responsibility as health care providers is protecting the health and safety of our patients and by continuing to mask in patient-care areas we make that our priority," Dr. Allyson Champagne, chief of staff at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital, said in a statement.

"Having the choice to remove masks in non-clinical areas marks an exciting step in our return to ‘normal’ life and away from pandemic restrictions. This will be an important boost to the morale of our extremely hard-working staff."

The cafeterias will now be open to visitors at both hospitals, but visitors will not be permitted to eat or drink in patient rooms.

Masking is still required in Fairview Manor.