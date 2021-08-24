Hospitals in Ottawa mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in all staff by Oct. 15

Staff at Ottawa's hospitals will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, each hospital said separate in statements Tuesday.

MONTFORT

"As health care workers, it is our duty to protect ourselves and to help protect those around us," said Montfort Hospital president and CEO Bernard Leduc. "Throughout the pandemic, the support, compassion, and sense of responsibility of our team members have been invaluable. Already, more than 2,000 of our staff members are fully vaccinated."

Leduc said that as of Sept. 7, All staff members who have not submitted their proofs of full vaccination will be required to attend a training session on COVID-19 vaccination "in order to make an informed decision." These employees will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis before coming in to work.

By Oct. 15, each Montfort team member will be required to be fully vaccinated unless they have submitted a medical exemption.

"After this date, refusal of the COVID-19 vaccination will no longer be an option. For those who do not comply with the requirements after completing the vaccination training, all options will be considered to effectively enforce our policy," Leduc said.

THE OTTAWA HOSPITAL

A release from the Ottawa Hospital (TOH) said everyone working in the hospital environment would require their first dose by Sept. 7 and their second by Oct. 15.

"Currently, more than 90 percent of medical staff and residents and more than 85 percent of employees at TOH have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. By taking a phased approach to a mandatory vaccine, TOH wants to ensure that staff who have not yet been vaccinated have the necessary time to receive both doses of the vaccine," the release said.

The hospital said it would ensure that all staff who have not yet been vaccinated receive education and consultation on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines to ensure they are fully informed. Those who have not yet been vaccinated during this transition period would be tested for COVID-19.

"After October 15, TOH will examine the vaccination rate of our staff and determine whether further measures are required to ensure the safety of our health-care environment," the hospital said.

QUEENSWAY CARLETON HOSPITAL

The Queensway Carleton Hospital (QCH) also issued a statement Tuesday mandating COVID-19 vaccination for everyone who works at QCH, no matter their role.

"[A]pproximately 90% of staff and physicians at QCH have been fully vaccinated, with more proof of immunizations rolling in every day," the hospital said in a release.

“Patients and caregivers shouldn’t have to worry about the vaccination status of the people around them when they come to QCH for care,” said hospital president and CEO Dr. Andrew Falconer. “There are individuals within our community who are unable to get vaccinated due to their age or because of medical conditions. We provide care to some of the most vulnerable people in the region – this is the right thing to do.”

The QCH is expecting every member of QCH to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, with the exception of those with a documented medical or other human rights exemption.

CHEO

CHEO announced its mandatory vaccination policy last week, expecting all staff to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

BRUYERE

Bruyère also updated its vaccination policy in line with other hospitals on Tuesday.

"We care for some of the most vulnerable and medically complex people in the region at our hospitals and in long-term care," Bruyère said. "Our patients, residents, tenants and community members who are immunocompromised cannot have the protection provided by the vaccine."

COVID-19 vaccination will be required for everyone who works, learns, does research, volunteers and is a member of the Designated Care Program at Bruyère as of Sept. 7 for a first dose and Oct. 15 for a second, except in cases where someone has a documented medical or human rights exemption.

Vice president of strategy, engagement and communication at Bruyère, Peggy Taillon, told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron" that enforcement options including suspension without pay or termination are on the table.

"That’s the reality of it, but we really hope that is a very small number of employees," she said.