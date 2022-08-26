Host families needed in Waterloo region to help house displaced Ukrainian families

This week marks six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, forcing millions of Ukrainians to flee their country. Almost immediately, communities around the world answered the call to take in those who were forced out, and Waterloo region was no exception.

Aid groups in the area say more help is needed. Typically when families sign to host, they agree to three or four months and they are now getting to the end of that term. The Waterloo region is looking to find new hosts to step in.

A solemn ceremony was held at Kitchener city hall this week, marking Ukrainian Independence Day and six months since the start of the war. In that time, local communities have shown their support, marching in the cold and the heat to fill up boxes of supplies to send to Ukraine.

“We knew smaller cities outside the Greater Toronto Area wanted to but they just didn’t know how. So, seeing this is just so inspiring,” Yuliia Omelianchuk from the Ukrainian Canadian Medical Association of Ontario Foundation told CTV News.

From taking donations at hockey games to knitting to raise money for families fleeing the war, members of the community have been doing what they can to help Ukrainians.

“The response has been overwhelming right from the get-go,” said Stepahine Goertz, an organizer at Waterloo Region Grassroots Response.

“Over the next month we have 50-60 volunteers, and then over the next month having up to 300 volunteers, it’s been pretty amazing actually”

Some have been going above and beyond, opening their doors to Ukrainian families.

“My family was from Hungary … so we thought that would be a good thing to pay it back to sponsor a family as we were sponsored back then,” said Rudy Kruppa, who is hosting a family from Ukraine

Now more housing options are needed as displaced Ukrainians are still looking for a place to call home.

“We are in desperate need of finding new hosts who can open up their doors for one or two or three or more months so these Ukrainians can go to another host family,” said Goertz.

She says some of their host families need a break, and they need a new batch of hosts to step up

“The feedback is phenomenal from these hosts - they might want a month break and they can jump right back in and host again,” said Goertz.