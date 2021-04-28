Host of Vancouver penthouse party sentenced to 1 day in jail, 18 months' probation

A man arrested for hosting what authorities described as a "makeshift nightclub" in downtown Vancouver in violation of COVID-19 restrictions has been sentenced to one day in jail and 18 months' probation.

Mohammad Movassaghi pleaded guilty earlier this month in B.C. provincial court on counts of violating a public health order and unlawfully purchasing grain alcohol.

He was sentenced to one day behind bars and ordered to pay $50 on the first count, though he won't serve any more time in custody after being credited for the seven days he spent in jail between the time of his arrest and his sentencing on Wednesday.

Movassaghi was given probation and fined a further $5,000 for the second count.

The court heard that Movassaghi threw wild parties in a Vancouver penthouse that involved exotic dancers and booze sales back in January, as British Columbia was working to get its COVID-19 case numbers under control.

When officers arrested Movassaghi at around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, there were 78 people in the unit, including a topless woman standing next to a stripper pole.

There were signs that indicated the makeshift venue was called "Granny's Exotic Bar."

The court also heard that police found multiple point-of-sale machines, two cash machines, and drink menus advertising cocktails that cost between $9 and $26. There was also bottle service offered for up to $1,500.

