Hosting Gateway Casinos pays off for the Town of Innisfil
The Town of Innisfil received its second-quarter payment of nearly $2 million from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) for hosting Gateway Casinos at Georgian Downs.
Over the past 20 years, the town has received more than $90 million in non-tax gaming revenue.
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin said the funds would help with post-pandemic recovery.
"Host communities, like our Town of Innisfil, are once again benefiting from local employment and the financial proceeds that support vital municipal services such as helping repair and maintain infrastructure and roads," Khanjin added.
OLG makes payments to towns and cities across Ontario that host Gateway Casinos based on a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the site.
Most gaming sites reopened in mid-July after the province paused operations because of COVID-19 safety measures.
