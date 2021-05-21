Hosting large parties over May long weekend may result in much more than fines, lawyers warn

A law firm is warning Ontario residents to not hold parties this May long weekend, saying that the repercussions might result in much more than a fine.

The Kotak Personal Injury Law issued a notice on Thursday to warn people that their attendees could sue them for hosting a party during the stay-at-home order.

Personal injury lawyer Rajiv Haté told CTV News Toronto that his office has been getting numerous calls from people who have attended a party and are expressing interest to sue.

“People need to be aware of not only breaking the law and facing heavy fines, but also the risks involved if an attendee were to contract COVID-19 as a result of your party, become severely ill and sue for damages,” Haté said on Thursday.

“I think people need to be aware that their home insurance policy may not cover any damages and they won’t even pay for legal representation. Any short-term enjoyment of a prohibited party would disappear quickly.”

Due to the provincial stay-at-home order, which is expected to last until at least June 2, people are not allowed to gather indoors or outdoors with anyone they do not live with. People who live alone could gather with one other household.

Organizers of a larger gathering could be fined a minimum of $10,000, and each attendee may receive a $750 ticket.

The law firm reports that data from the Toronto Police Services shows that officers have laid more than 296 charges between the week of April 30 and May 6.

The charges were laid against people hosting and attending large outdoor and indoor gatherings, including events in condos, short-term rentals and closed bars and restaurants.

“It has been a long and difficult year and this latest lockdown has many feeling fatigued towards public health guidelines,” Haté said. “But obeying public health regulations should continue regardless of how nice the weather is. No one wants to be responsible for spreading this virus.”