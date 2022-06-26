Hot and humid, but watch out for a possible storm
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
It's going to be another hot, humid day in Ottawa, which could lead to some unsettled weather later in the day.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a sunny start to the day, with clouds forming by the afternoon. A chance of showers is in the forecast with a risk of thunderstorms from mid-afternoon to early evening.
Sunday’s high is 30 C with a humidex of 38. The UV index is 10, or very high.
Overnight expect clouds and a chance of showers with a low of 19 C.
Monday’s outlook is partly cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 24 C with a humidex of 27.
Tuesday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 25 C.
Wednesday could see a few clouds and a small chance of showers.
