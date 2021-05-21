Hot and humid conditions ahead in Ottawa

It's going to be a muggy one, Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of "hot and humid conditions" in the capital region on Friday.

"Maximum temperatures near 31 degrees Celsius are expected today followed by an overnight minimum temperature near 20 degrees Celsius, providing little relief from the heat," the statement says.

"These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat."

You're advised to drink plenty of liquids and keep cool by dressing for the weather and spending a few hours in a cool place if you can.

On top of the heat and humidity, there's also a 30 per cent chance of showers Friday afternoon.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Saturday. There is a forecasted high of 27 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The humidex will make it feel more like 32.

Sunday will be a bit cooler still, with a high of 25 C and cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Next week will start with temperatures closer to seasonal norms, with Monday's high expected to be 21 C.