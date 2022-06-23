Hot and humid conditions run into the weekend for Simcoe County

The first official week of summer arrived with warm sunshine, and those conditions will ride into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the low 30s to kick things off.

Earlier this week, Environment Canada's senior climatologist Dave Phillips told CTV News the summer forecast into Labour Day would be "warmer than normal."

"Now, we're not saying how much warmer," Phillips said. "But I think it will be soon where Canadians will be complaining about the heat and humidity. We love to complain about the weather," he joked, "and so, I think we'll see it warm enough and humid enough; we'll do our complaining about too much summer."

Daytime highs on Friday will climb to 28C and inch up for Saturday to 31C. Overnight lows will dip to the high teens.

For Sunday, the weather agency suggests grabbing an umbrella with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27C.

Sunny high 23 today. 11 tonight under a starry sky. Friday high 28, Saturday high 31