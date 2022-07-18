Hot and humid conditions set to grip Ottawa

The first heat warning of July is in effect for Ottawa, with the temperature expected to feel like 38 degrees over the two days.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for "Hot and humid conditions" on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"This is what we call the dog days of summer, that the warmest temperatures occur a month after the longest day," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA.

"So we had the longest day on June 21, so here we are on the dog days of summer – they typically are the 21st, 22nd of July where it's the warmest time of the year, and lo and behold we're going to see some pretty warm temperatures."

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 30 C on Tuesday and 32 C on Wednesday, with the humidex making it feel like 38 degrees.

The heat warning is in effect for Ottawa, Gatineau, Brockville – Leeds and Grenville, Cornwall – Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls – Lanark – Sharbot Lake, and Stirling – Tweed and South Frontenac.

The heat warning stretches all the way through Toronto, London and Windsor.

"I think the temperatures are coming. I look at the next seven days and I see a lot of 28s, 29s, 30s. Our models are suggesting – sort of like last year, August was much warmer than July," Phillips said, noting the normal temperature for this time of year is 27 C.

There have been eight days with temperatures above 30 C in Ottawa this year - Four days in May, three days in June and one in July.

"We thought that this was going to be a rip-roaring kind of summer given the fact that May had four days about 30 C. July and June have actually been below normal temperatures," Phillips said, describing the July temperatures so far as "room-temperature comfortable."

Phillips says the seven-day forecast calls for temperatures above normal each day in Ottawa. The long-range forecast from Environment Canada calls for the "warmest part of summer is yet to come," according to Phillips.

"Don't write the obituary on summer-like weather just because we're reached the half-way point," Phillips said.

PLACES TO COOL OFF

The city of Ottawa says you can cool off at splash pads, wading pools, beaches and outdoor and indoor swimming pools, Ottawa Public Library branches and community centres.

For a list of locations, click the link: