Hot and humid day in the forecast for Ottawa, with a slight chance of rain
There is a chance Ottawa could see more rain today, as a rainy August continues.
A total of 30.4 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa International Airport on Tuesday, bringing the monthly total to 160 mm of rain.
On average, Ottawa receives 85 mm of rain through the entire month of August.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today, with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 28 C today, with the humidex making it feel like 34 degrees.
Partly cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 17.
Mainly sunny on Thursday with a high of 25 C. It will feel like 28 degrees with the humidex.
The outlook for Friday is a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.
Sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 11 C.
