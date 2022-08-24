Hot and humid in Windsor-Essex for the next few days
The heat and humidity continues in Windsor-Essex with the chance of showers in the forecast off and on for the rest of the week.
The UV index is also measuring “very high” for the next few days.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 18.
Thursday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Saturday: Sunny. High 27.
Sunday: Sunny. High 30.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
