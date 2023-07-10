Hot and humid start to the work week in Ottawa
It will be a hot, muggy Monday in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 27 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 35.
It will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and early this evening.
The overnight low will be 16 C.
The hot July weather will continue in the capital tomorrow.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies to start the day, but clouds will roll in around noon. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, and a risk of a thunderstorm.
Temperatures will climb to 30 C, with a humidex of 37.
Expect cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers Tuesday evening. The overnight low will be 16 C.
On Wednesday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C.
