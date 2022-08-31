Hot and humid temperatures continue in Windsor-Essex
Heat and humidity continues to push its way through the region on Wednesday.
The average high for this time of year is around 25 C, with Windsor-Essex expected to reach 28 C with the humidex making it feel more like 32 C.
Wednesday: Sunny. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 28. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low 14.
Thursday: Sunny. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.
Friday: Sunny. High 28.
Saturday: Sunny. High 29.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.
Monday: Sunny. High 25.
