Hot and humid temperatures set for London, Ont.

Officials say conditions are set to be a hot 31 C Monday afternoon with a humidex near 40.

There's a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. An overnight low of 20 C is expected.

Environment Canada has not released an official heat warning for our region.

Extreme heat can affect everyone. Watch for signs on heat illness such as:

swelling

rash

cramps

fainting

heat exhaustion

heat stroke

worsening of some health conditions

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.