Hot and humid temperatures set for London, Ont.

Officials say conditions are set to be a hot 31 C Monday afternoon with a humidex near 40.

There's a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. An overnight low of 20 C is expected.

Environment Canada has not released an official heat warning for our region.

Extreme heat can affect everyone. Watch for signs on heat illness such as:

  • swelling
  • rash
  • cramps
  • fainting
  • heat exhaustion
  • heat stroke
  • worsening of some health conditions

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

