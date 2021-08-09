Hot and humid temperatures set for London, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Brian Snider
Officials say conditions are set to be a hot 31 C Monday afternoon with a humidex near 40.
There's a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. An overnight low of 20 C is expected.
Environment Canada has not released an official heat warning for our region.
Extreme heat can affect everyone. Watch for signs on heat illness such as:
- swelling
- rash
- cramps
- fainting
- heat exhaustion
- heat stroke
- worsening of some health conditions
Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.
Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
