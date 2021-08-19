Hot and humid weather blankets almost all of northern Ontario triggering heat warnings

Environment Canada has expanded its heat warnings to all but two areas of northern Ontario as hot and humid weather is expected to linger the next few days.

Heat warnings have been issued for each region of northern Ontario except for the Marathon, Nipigon, Superior North area, and the far north communities along the Hudson Bay.

With maximum temperatures of 29 to 32 C reaching 36 to 41 C with the humidex, there is an increased risk for heat-related illness.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high-risk category," Environment Canada said in the heat warning. "Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions."

The heat and humidity are expected to last through Saturday.

It is recommended to drink lots of water throughout the day even before you feel thirsty stay in a cool place, scheduled outdoor activities for the coolest parts of the day, check on family and friends, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Check with your local municipality for available cooling centre locations, libraries, community centres, pools and splash pads are great places to go to escape the heat.

The City of Greater Sudbury also has a cooling centre at 199 Larch Street downtown that is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has several cooling centre locations, find the list here.

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning for Pikangikum, Poplar Hill, and MacDowell in northwestern Ontario.

"At 7:06 a.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," the weather service said. "This quasi-stationary line of severe thunderstorms is located from Moar Lake to 30 km south of Upper Windigo Lake."

Rainfall between 25-50 mm per hour is expected in the areas of Moar Lake, Barton Lake, Madden Lake, McCreery Lake, Summer Beaver, Wunnummin Lake, Kingfisher Lake, and Webequie by Thursday evening.

"The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," Environment Canada said.