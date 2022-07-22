Hot and humid weather in store for Ottawa this weekend
The heat and humidity will continue in the capital on Friday and throughout the weekend.
Today’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 30 C. It will feel more like 35 degrees with the humidex.
A few clouds will roll in this afternoon and evening, and temperatures will fall to 21 C overnight.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a high of 30 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 36 degrees. There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for Saturday afternoon, and a risk of a thunderstorm.
Skies will clear up by tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 19 C overnight.
On Sunday – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 28 C. Clouds will roll in throughout the day and there’s a 70 per cent chance of showers in the evening forecast.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incidentA 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
BC Ferries cancels more weekend sailingsBC Ferries cancelled several more sailings on Saturday due to limited crew availability.
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing GaudreauCalgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian OpenThe triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.
-
Group claims responsibility after second instance of SUV tires deflated in Waterloo regionThe self-proclaimed environmental activist group “Tyre Extinguishers” claims to be behind another round of SUV tire deflations in Waterloo region.
-
Greece battles 4 major wildfires; hotels, homes evacuatedGreece's fire service was fighting four major fires across the country Saturday, including one where they had to evacuate over 450 people at an island holiday resort.
-
Rogers unable to switch customers to Bell, Telus, despite competing carrier offersRogers Communications Inc. says it was unable to switch customers to competing carriers during the unprecedented service outage earlier this month despite offers of assistance from Bell and Telus.
-
-
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivorsResidential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”