Hot and humid weather in the forecast for Windsor-Essex

Kids beat the heat on a splashpad in south Windsor, Ont., on June 7, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Environment Canada says the Windsor area can expect more hot and humid weather this week.

The forecaster says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29 C. Humidex 36 C.

On Wednesday night, it’s expected to be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is also in the forecast for Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 34 C.

On Thursday night, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

  • Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.
  • Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.
  • Saturday..sunny. High 26 C.
  • Saturday night..clear. Low 17 C.
  • Sunday..sunny. High 27 C.
  • Sunday night..clear. Low 17 C.
  • Monday..sunny. High 27 C.

The average high this time of year is 24.6 C and the average low is 13.8 C.