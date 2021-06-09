Hot and humid weather in the forecast for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says the Windsor area can expect more hot and humid weather this week.

The forecaster says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29 C. Humidex 36 C.

On Wednesday night, it’s expected to be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is also in the forecast for Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 34 C.

On Thursday night, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 26 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 27 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Monday..sunny. High 27 C.

The average high this time of year is 24.6 C and the average low is 13.8 C.