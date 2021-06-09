Hot and humid weather in the forecast for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says the Windsor area can expect more hot and humid weather this week.
The forecaster says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29 C. Humidex 36 C.
On Wednesday night, it’s expected to be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20 C.
A mix of sun and cloud is also in the forecast for Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 34 C.
On Thursday night, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.
- Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.
- Saturday..sunny. High 26 C.
- Saturday night..clear. Low 17 C.
- Sunday..sunny. High 27 C.
- Sunday night..clear. Low 17 C.
- Monday..sunny. High 27 C.
The average high this time of year is 24.6 C and the average low is 13.8 C.