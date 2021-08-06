Hot and humid weather in the London area forecast
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Environment Canada says the London area can expect hot and humid weather on Friday before cooling off over the weekend.
The forecaster says it will be sunny on Friday, becoming a mix of sun and cloud later in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40. A high of 30 Celsius is expected and a humidex of 35. UV index 9 or very high.
It will clear early Friday evening then be partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. There’s a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low 17 C.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:
- Saturday - Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 23. Humidex 31. UV index 5 or moderate. Evening - Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.
- Sunday - A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C. Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21 C.
- Monday - Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.
