Hot and humid weather returns to Toronto on Thursday


Hot and humid weather will return to Toronto on Thursday and Friday ahead of cooler temperatures this weekend.

Environment Canada said the city will see a high of 29 C today but the temperature will feel closer to 35 with humidity.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 26 C, but it will feel closer to 32 when factoring in the humidity.

Sunshine and a high of 26 C in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday is expected to see cloudy skies and a high of 24 C.

