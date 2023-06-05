Hot and humid weather to continue in Manitoba for start of week

Manitobans should expect at least a few more days of the hot and humid weather.

According to a Monday morning heat warning from Environment and Climate Change Winnipeg (ECCC), humidex values of 38 are expected for the next three days in a number of communities, including Brandon, Winnipeg, Dauphin, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach.

The weather agency notes that a hot and humid air mass is causing daytime highs in the low 30s and overnight lows up in the upper teens and low 20s. At some points, the humidity is pushing the humidex into the upper 30s.

ECCC is warning Manitobans that everyone is affected by extreme heat.

Some of the side effects of heat illness include swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Manitobans are reminded to drink lots of water and check on older family members, friends and neighbours. People or pets should never be left inside a parked a car, and outdoor workers should take regular breaks.

Some ways to reduce the health effects of heat include: