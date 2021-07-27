Hot and smoky for the next few days in Calgary

This is the sort of forecast with lurking threats, depending on your constitutions. To the west, we currently see air quality advisories; to the east, it's heat warnings.

By the end of this week, Calgary could be sandwiched by both.

The wave of high pressure which has steered B.C. wildfire smoke over us will continue to do so over the next few days, according to long-range guidance from NOAA (NAEFS, GFS, it's all coming back the same).

Because high pressure aloft serves to gather air and sink it, an advisory may very well return, along with our air quality health index rising to moderate or even high for health risk. On top of this, warm air will sidle in from that high pressure zone, pushing us into a heat warning.

Not a great combination.

For reference, here are the criteria for a heat warning:

While the weather may seem like an attractive option for outdoor activity, we have two solid reasons to self-monitor and limit our time out-of-doors.

Your five-day:

Tuesday

Hazy

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: hazy, low 15 C

Wednesday

Mainly "sunny," smoke

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: hazy, low 16 C

Thursday

Mainly "sunny," smoke

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: hazy, low 16 C

Friday

Mainly "sunny," smoke

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: hazy, low 16 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 16 C

…And Carolyn caught a fisherman in the Bow from Fish Creek Park.

