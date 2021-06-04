Hot and sun-filled weekend ahead: Environment Canada

Officials with Environment Canada forecasting a beautiful, summer-like weekend with above seasonal temperatures reaching in the low 30s C.

A mix of sun and cloud Friday with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 28 C. Low 20 C.

Sunny Saturday with winds gusting upwards of 50 km/h. High of 30 C. Low of 20 C.

A mix of sun and cloud for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Highs of 33 C. Lows of 21 C.

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers of Thursday. C. High 29

The average High for this time of year is 24 C. The average Low for this time of year is 13 C.