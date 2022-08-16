iHeartRadio

Hot and sunny on Tuesday in Ottawa

It will be another beautiful summer day in Ottawa with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 27 C, and it will feel more like 30 degrees with the humidex.

A few clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will fall to 17 C overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 40 per cent chance of showers late afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm. It will be slightly cooler on Wednesday with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 29 degrees.

It will be cloudy tomorrow evening with a chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 15 C overnight.

On Thursday – cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 C.  

