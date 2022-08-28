Hot and sunny Sunday in Ottawa

A hot and sunny Sunday is in store for Ottawa as August draws to a close.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 28 C with a humidex of 33 today, which is above average for this time of the year.

It won’t be a record. The record high for Aug. 28 is 35 C, set in 1953.

Overnight expect a few clouds with a low of 18 C.

Hot, humid weather will stick around Monday, with just a few clouds and a high of 30 C. The humidex could reach 38.

Expect showers to move in Monday night and through the day Tuesday. Tuesday’s high is 27 C.

Wednesday’s forecast includes a low chance of showers and a high of 22 C.

September begins with some sunshine and a high of 20 C.