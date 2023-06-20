Hot and sunny weather expected as Forest City welcomes first day of summer

As London says goodbye to the spring season and hello to summer on Wednesday, the Forest City will continue to get a blast of summer heat and humidity, and a possible chance of thunderstorms.

According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, summer-like weather will continue as we officially welcome the summer season at 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday.

An expansive ridge of high pressure extending from Eastern Canada back into the northern Great Lakes will bring another day of mainly sunny conditions and a daytime high feeling in the low 30s with the humidex.

Atchison said clouds will move in Friday as low pressure from the Deep South lifts north into the Ohio Valley. This low will bring an area of light rainfall towards the lower Great Lakes Friday afternoon into Saturday.

The weekend won’t be a wash, as the chance for showers will drop off Sunday and daytime highs are set to surge into the upper 20s.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Risk of a thunderstorm. Sustained winds of 30 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low of 17 C.

Wednesday: Sunny in the morning and then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Sustained winds of 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High of 29 C, feeling like 33 C with the humidex.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 28 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 21 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 26 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 29 C.

Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 29 C.