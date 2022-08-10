Hot and sunny weather expected for Windsor Wednesday
The middle of the workweek will see hot temperatures and sunny weather in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday.
According to Environment Canada, Wednesday will feature mainly sunny skies and a high of 28 C, feeling like 34 C with the humidex. The UV index will peak at 9 – or very high – at approximately 1:00 p.m.
Overnight Wednesday, skies will remain clear, becoming partly cloudy around midnight, with a low of 17 C.
On Thursday, Windsor will see a mix of sun and cloud, and a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, gusting to 40km/h in the morning. The high will reach 27 C, feeling like 30 C with the humidity.
Thursday night will see clear skies and a low of 13 C.
Friday will feature sunny skies and a high of 27 C, while overnight temperatures will drop to 13 C.
Looking ahead to the weekend, there will be sunny skies and a high of 27 C on Saturday. Overnight, skies will be cloudy with a low of 17 C.
On Sunday, the high will reach 24 C, with cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Overnight, the temperature will drop to 18 C with cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers.
According to Environment Canada, the average high for this time of year in Windsor is 27 C.