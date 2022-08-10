Hot and sunny Wednesday, cooler temperatures expected later in week

London was treated to a gorgeous sunrise early Wednesday morning, and that is kicking off picturesque weather for the day. But slightly below average temperatures are expected later in the week.

According to Environment Canada, Wednesday will feature sunny skies and a high of 28 C, feeling like 31 C with the humidex. The UV index will peak at 9 – or very high – at approximately 1:00 p.m.

Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will dip down to 16 C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

On Thursday, London will see a mix of sun and cloud, and a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Skies will clear, with winds gusting to 40km/h in the morning. The high will reach 25 C, feeling like 28 C with the humidity.

Thursday night will see clear skies and a low of 10 C.

Friday will feature sunny skies and a high of 24 C, while overnight temperatures will drop to 9 C.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there will be a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 25 C on Saturday. Overnight, skies will be cloudy with a low of 15 C.

On Sunday, the high will reach 22 C, with cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Overnight, the temperature will drop to 15 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

According to Environment Canada, the average high for this time of year is 25.8 C.