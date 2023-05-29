Hot and sunny week ahead for Ottawa
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
There is nothing but sunshine and hot weather in the forecast for Ottawa this week.
The so-called ‘Rex block’ weather pattern will keep the skies clear of clouds until Friday. Temperatures will hover around the 30 C mark all week – well above the seasonal average for this time of year.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 26 C on Monday.
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 10 C overnight.
Expect sunshine and a high of 30 C on Tuesday. The humidex will make it feel more like 32.
The overnight low will be 14 C.
On Wednesday – sunny skies and a high of 30 C. Skies will stay clear Wednesday evening and temperatures will fall to 16 C overnight.
