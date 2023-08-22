Hot and very humid weather on the way for Windsor-Essex

The high will be slightly cooler than the normal for this time of year in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.

Environment Canada also warning that hot and humid weather is on the way for Thursday and Friday of this week.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s with humidex values making it feel like high 30s or low 40s.

Before we get there, the high of Tuesday is expected to be 23 C, 26 C with the humidex. The normal high for this time of year is about 26 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight with 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 13.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 32.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday: Sunny. High 23.