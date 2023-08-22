Hot and very humid weather on the way for Windsor-Essex
The high will be slightly cooler than the normal for this time of year in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.
Environment Canada also warning that hot and humid weather is on the way for Thursday and Friday of this week.
Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s with humidex values making it feel like high 30s or low 40s.
Before we get there, the high of Tuesday is expected to be 23 C, 26 C with the humidex. The normal high for this time of year is about 26 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 9 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight with 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 13.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 32.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.
Sunday: Sunny. High 23.
-
Maley Drive on schedule to reopen at Frood Rd. on Sept. 1Work on creating a final roundabout on the Maley Drive extension is proceeding as scheduled, with the road reopening Sept. 1 and the roundabout being completed in November.
-
'We are hopeless': Missing man’s family concerned for his safetyThe family of a Calgary senior who has not been seen in three weeks is concerned over his whereabouts.
-
'I love this place': Singer Sam Smith shouts out Vancouver, local restaurantBritish singer Sam Smith was in town Tuesday for the Vancouver stop of their “Gloria” tour and took a moment to gush about the city on stage.
-
Orillia city councillor pushes to rename Centennial Drive in honour of Gordon LightfootA city councillor in Orillia wants to see a downtown street renamed in honour of the late Gordon Lightfoot.
-
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfiresKing Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after toddler found in car blocking a lane of a Toronto highwayA 28-year-old mother is facing impaired driving charges after she was found blocking highway traffic with her two-year-old in the vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Sask. project aims to reduce drug overdose deathsNinety-two confirmed overdose deaths and 199 more suspected deaths have occurred in the province this year as of Aug. 1, according to a report from Saskatchewan’s Coroner.
-
Drivers detoured as major piece of Adelaide Street underpass is lowered into placeA long train sat idle on the tracks in central London, Ont. Wednesday afternoon, stretching across several blocks in the Adelaide Street and Central Avenue neighbourhood.
-
Four days before her wedding, London, Ont. woman awakes from coma in time to make it down the aisleTwo weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.