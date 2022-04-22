Hot cars helping out: Luxury retailers raise $30K for Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation
The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation has been handed a cheque for $30,000, the proceeds of a fundraiser held last month in Calgary by some of the city's luxury retailers.
Hosted by Maserati of Alberta on March 12, the Motors and Music Charity Fundraiser illustrated what some of Calgary's high-end businesses are doing to support local charities.
Singers George Canyon and Greg Albright held a private country music concert for the event and guests were also able to have a look at Maserati's MC20 supercar. It is the first of the brand's vehicles that features butterfly doors and a state-of-the-art engine borrowed from Formula One race cars.
This is the first time the Motors and Music Charity Fundraiser was held and Maserati says it is already looking forward to next year.
"Maserati of Alberta was honoured to host this inaugural event," said Carlo Galasso Sr., dealer principal of Maserati of Alberta in a release.
"We're committed to supporting local charities, especially children with illnesses living in Alberta. We are already planning next year's event in hopes of raising even more money."
