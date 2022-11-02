Hot dogs and cold beer: Four Edmonton 7-Eleven stores now selling booze
Slurpees are being sold alongside hard seltzers at more 7-Eleven stores in Edmonton.
Wednesday morning, the convenience store chain announced that three more 7-Eleven locations in the city were licensed to serve alcohol.
The first licensed 7-Eleven store in Canada, located in Edmonton at 14110-127 Street, was opened in December 2021.
The company said the success of the pilot location led to the expansion of the format.
Six more locations are being planned, a 7-Eleven representative said, with the company aiming to have 10 total licensed stores in Alberta by the new year.
Beer, wine, coolers and hard seltzers will be on sale in all four locations from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and will be available for delivery from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
All staff that handle alcohol are ProServe trained, the representative said.
Canada's four licensed 7-Eleven stores are all in Edmonton and located at:
- 6975 Ellerslie Road
- 8210160 Avenue
- 1704 Mill Woods road
- 14110-127 Street
