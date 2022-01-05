'Hot dogs for Hockey' campaign in Collingwood satisfies cravings, supports minor hockey

A Collingwood Junior A hockey team is offering a chance to satisfy hunger while simultaneously supporting minor hockey.

As of Friday, the Collingwood Blues will begin a 'Hot Dogs for Hockey' campaign, where 100 per cent of the proceeds will go towards scholarship opportunities for boys and girls minor hockey.

The drive-thru initiative will take place at the Mike Jackson GM at 5 p.m. Friday.

The team will set up a drive-thru format at different locations around Collingwood, selling hot dogs and 50/50 tickets for five dollars.

Future locations will be shared on the team's social media pages.