Hot, dry and sunny in Windsor-Essex

The sunny push continues through Windsor-Essex all the way through the weekend and into next week.

Clear skies remain in the overnight periods as well with temperatures staying well into the double digits.

The normal daytime high for this time of year is around 23 C and the region will be right around that with the exception of Monday through Wednesday when we're expected to warm up around 27 C to 30 C.

Friday: Sunny. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Friday Night: Clear. Low 6.

Saturday: Sunny. High 24. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: Sunny. High 25.

Monday: Sunny. High 27.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 29.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 30.