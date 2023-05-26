Hot, dry and sunny in Windsor-Essex
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
The sunny push continues through Windsor-Essex all the way through the weekend and into next week.
Clear skies remain in the overnight periods as well with temperatures staying well into the double digits.
The normal daytime high for this time of year is around 23 C and the region will be right around that with the exception of Monday through Wednesday when we're expected to warm up around 27 C to 30 C.
Friday: Sunny. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
Friday Night: Clear. Low 6.
Saturday: Sunny. High 24. UV index 8 or very high.
Sunday: Sunny. High 25.
Monday: Sunny. High 27.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 29.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 30.
-
North Vancouver's Grouse Grind set to reopenThe Grouse Grind is set to reopen for the spring and summer season Saturday, according to Metro Vancouver.
-
OPP investigating alleged gun incident at Leamington high schoolEssex County OPP are investigating an alleged gun incident at Leamington District High School.
-
N.S. Apple Blossom Festival back in full swingThe 89th Apple Blossom Festival is underway and the long running Annapolis Valley tradition is back in full-swing following a lull over the pandemic.
-
Atlantic premiers call for delay to clean fuel regulations amid rising pricesGas prices are up around the Maritimes Friday. Prince Edward Island saw a five cents a litre jump to $165.6, with a similar story in Nova Scotia -- nearly seven cents -- and six in New Brunswick.
-
Some Sask. wildfire evacuees returning homeBuffalo Narrows residents have been given the go-ahead to return home by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Ottawa police find blood, but no victim after reported ByWard Market shootingOttawa police are investigating after someone was apparently injured in a shooting in the ByWard Market late Thursday night.
-
Bargaining underway for new contract for Sask. teachersContract negotiations for a new contract for Saskatchewan teachers began this week between the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.
-
Habitat for Humanity gifts single mother new home in SaanichThere was cause for celebration on Thursday afternoon, when another island family was handed the keys to a new affordable home thanks to Habitat for Humanity Victoria.
-
Alberta advance vote surges as parties push for election edgeMore than half a million Albertans have cast an advance ballot ahead of Monday's provincial election.