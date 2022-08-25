Hot, dry weather allows Sask. producers to make significant harvest progress: crop report

Harvest is now 16 per cent complete in Saskatchewan up from five per cent last week, according to the latest crop report for last week.

The province said many producers were able to make significant progress thanks to wide spread hot and dry weather, especially in the southwest and west-central regions.

Sixteen per cent is on par with the five year average for this time period, the province said.

“Harvest progress is most advanced in the southwest region where farmers have 45 per cent of their crop now in the bin, followed by producers in the west-central who have 19 per cent of their crop harvested,” a news release said.

“Sixty-three per cent of the winter wheat, 36 per cent of the fall rye, 52 per cent of the lentils, 43 per cent of the field peas, 30 per cent of the durum, six per cent of the spring wheat and three per cent of the canola has been combined.”

Grasshoppers continue to cause large amounts of crop loss and producers are already worried about the bugs’ population next year.

Agriculture Minister David Marit and said he’s heard sad stories, especially in the southern part of the province.

“Talking to some of the farmers there [southern Saskatchewan] some of the damage they have been doing to the crops is quite devastating,” Marit said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.

“Obviously when you have dry conditions usually that’s when we’ve seen a grasshopper infestation like we’ve seen it.”

However, Marit also said he’s been able to travel across the province over recent weeks and has also noticed good quality crops for the most part.

“In some of the meetings I’ve had talking with farmers right across the province, the southeast, northeast and north-central, many crops are pretty good,” Marit said.

Other causes of crop loss this past week were wind heavy rainfall and hail.

The full crop report for Aug.16-22 can be read here.