Hot for the weekend in Calgary, then showers to start the work week

It usually bodes well when the articles shorten – that'll be the prevailing story today!

We continue pressing toward this high pressure region, which will present us with "the trifecta" through the weekend. This is a hefty combination of sinking air due to high pressure (1), a strong presence of sunlight (2), and westerly wind crossing the Rockies (3) – these elements would individually contribute enough energy to create above-average conditions, and all together, we'll face heat warnings across the southern half of the province.

Calgary won't be as warm as our neighbours to the east and southeast, where temperatures may climb into record-breaking, mid-to-high-30s temperatures. Because of that westerly wind, there is a chance wildfire smoke will make a return by midday Saturday, too, though smoke generation seems to be reduced right now.

Then, as quickly as it builds, it's gone. The ridge moves out quickly and by Monday, we're into the entrance-region of the ridge; that's to say, air is going to be rising into our region, fed by an incoming trough that will press Pacific moisture in. Early forecast models don't hold out hope that we'll see our lack of rainfall fully course-correct, but every little bit helps.

It's another amazing evening – and the last in the peak period – for Persied viewing, thanks to our current conditions!

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 33 C

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 32 C

Evening: building cloud, low 18 C

Monday:

Some sun, but mostly showers

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: showers, low 9 C

Several pictures of the day – let's start with yesterday's gravity wave! When a layer of cloud presses into a stable atmosphere, you get these beautiful, undulating ripples. Rodney caught a cool view of this effect west of Drumheller:

That was yesterday afternoon – late in the evening, Gloria in Okotoks snapped this sunset:

Then, (shameless self-promotion), I hopped out and took this one of the sunrise this morning from the top of Broadcast Hill!

If you took some brilliant Perseid photos overnight, send them by! You can submit here, email me: Kevin Stanfield , or tweet them over!