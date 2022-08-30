Hot, humid and more rain in the forecast for Ottawa

It will be a hot, humid and rainy first day of classes for students in Ottawa's French public and French Catholic school boards.

The rain in the forecast will also help Ottawa inch closer to one of the wettest August's in history.

A total of 8.8 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa International Airport on Monday, bringing the August rainfall total to 177.4 mm. According to the Twitter account YOW_Weather, this is currently the fifth wettest August in Ottawa since records began. The record is 204.2 mm, set back in 1893.

With 3 days remaining, #Ottawa is already in 5th place for wettest August since records began. #OttWeather pic.twitter.com/FDamki0pea

The forecast calls for a cloudy start to the day, with a few showers beginning this afternoon. High 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 36 degrees.

Showers ending this evening then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Wednesday, with a chance of showers. High 21 C.

The outlook for Thursday is Sunny and a high of 20 C, while Friday will be sunny with a high of 25 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.