Hot, humid, and muggy Tuesday forecast: Environment Canada

A Special Weather Statement remains in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park Tuesday,

A mix of sun and cloud with a 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Winds gusting to 50 this morning. Afternoon temperatures near 31 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 40 are expected again today. An overnight low near 21 degrees is forecasted tonight.

Slightly cooler and less humid conditions are forecasted for Wednesday. Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 35

In the meantime, the hot and humid conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat.

Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children as well as people with chronic illnesses.

You are advised to drink plenty of cool liquids before feeling thirsty and keep cool by dressing for the weather and spending a few hours each day in a cool place.

Cloudy Thursday with a 40 percent chance of showers. High of 23 C. Low of 16 C.

A mix of sun and clouds Friday with 30 percent chance of showers. High of 24 C. Low of 16 C.

A similar forecast for Saturday. High of 25 C. Low of 17 C.

Cloudy Sunday with 60 percent chance of showers. High of 25 C. Low of 18 C.

The average High for this time of year is 27 C while the average Low for this time of year is 16 C.